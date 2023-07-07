Man arrested on murder charges in connection to shooting at Waterbury apartment building

Police have arrested a second man suspected in the murder of a 37-year-old at an apartment building in Waterbury in March.

Officers were called to a multi-family apartment building on Hill Street around 8:45 p.m. on March 21 after getting a report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they found 37-year-old John Rosario, of Waterbury, with a gunshot wound. He died shortly after police arrived at the scene. According to investigators, the incident happened inside a vacant apartment in the building.

On Friday, detectives extradited 37-year-old Juan Carlos Lopez-Fontanez, of Waterbury, from Puerto Rico back to Connecticut. Police suspect he was involved in the March deadly shooting.

The police department said Lopez-Fontanez was served an arrest warrant that charges him with murder, conspiracy at murder, reckless endangerment, weapons in a motor vehicle and more. He is being held on a $3 million bond and appeared in court Friday.

On April 21, police took 38-year-old Jose Cintron, of Waterbury, into custody. He has been charged with murder, conspiracy at murder, weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine, reckless endangerment and more. He was held on a $2 million bond.