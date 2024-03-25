Man arrested for trying to traffic teenage girl in Meriden: police

A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to traffic a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl, according to Meriden police.

Authorities said they arrested Gary Taylor, 35, after investigators said he expressed interest in trafficking the teenager in surrounding towns for money.

The police department said Taylor went to Meriden to meet with who he believed to be the teen, but was ultimately taken into custody on Thursday.

He faces charges including criminal attempt of sexual assault, criminal attempt at risk of injury by sexual contact, criminal attempt at commercial sexual abuse of a minor, criminal attempt at promoting prostitution and trafficking.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Meriden Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a joint investigation. The Special Crimes Unit, Crime Suppression Unit and Major Crimes Unit assisted.