Man Bites Officer During Arrest in Plainfield: Police

A man accused of trying to "settle a dispute" with a knife allegedly bit a police officer during his arrest, police said.

Officials said they tried to arrest a man after observing suspicious activity at the Valero gas station on East Main Street in the Central Village section of Plainfield.

Authorities tried to speak with the man, but he fled to his car and drove away. Officers tried to stop the car, but he drove away at a high speed.

Police said the man eventually fled into the woods in an attempt to escape officers.

Connecticut State Police found his car and K9s responded to the scene. They established a perimeter and eventually found him getting out of the woods.

Authorities said the man resisted arrest and bit an officer. He was then pepper sprayed and tasered.

The man was arrested and transported to police headquarters. He was being uncooperative during transport by banging his head and kicking the doors, according to police.

He faces charges including assault of a police officer, reckless driving, and more. The man was released of a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.

The police officer that was bit was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, officials said.