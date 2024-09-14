Man charged with drug offenses after hitting state police cruiser, fighting with trooper: officials

State police said they arrested a 34-year-old Killingworth man and found drugs after the suspect hit a state police cruiser while trying to get away from police and fought with a trooper who took him into custody.

State police responded to Route 2 near exit 10 in Glastonbury just before 1:30 am. Friday because a silver Cadillac Deville was stopped in the left lane and the driver fled through a construction pattern, state police said.

When troopers tried to stop the driver, he kept going east on Route 2.

Another trooper who saw the car followed and coordinated with other troopers to stop the Cadillac.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

As state police tried to box the car in on Old Hartford Road in Hebron, the driver intentionally hit a cruiser, which disabled both the cruiser and the Cadillac, state police said.

Then the suspect ran and fought with the trooper who apprehended him, state police said.

Other troopers responded and took the suspect into custody.

When state police searched him, they found drug paraphernalia and narcotics on him, state police said, and they found narcotics, packing material, cutting agents and a scale in the car, according to a news release.

No troopers or construction workers were injured, state police said.

They said the driver also appeared to be impaired.

Police said they seized:



Mushrooms - 328.7 grams (11.59 ounces)

Oxycodone pills - 100 blue 30 mg circle pills

Heroin/Fentanyl - 120 wax folds (12 bundles)

Alprazolam pills - 70 pills

Amphetamine Pills (Adderall) - 40 orange 30mg circle pills and 16 orange oval 30 mg pills

Powder cocaine - 147 grams total (5.19 ounces/three separate packages)

Powder cocaine- 30.4 grams (Loose inside of a supplement bottle)

Crystal meth - 11.8 grams (2 separate bags)

Suboxone sublingual strips - 104 separate dosage units

THC concentrate - 41 vape dosage units (2 grams per dose)

The suspect was charged with the use of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics with the intent to sell, operating a drug factory, sale of heroin or methadone, interfering with an officer, assault on a public safety officer, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of prescription drugs, sale of a hallucinogenic substance, criminal mischief in the first degree, failure to obey stop sign, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to drive in proper lane, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, reckless driving, drive wrong divided highway, endanger a highway worker, disobeying signal of an officer and failure to display lights.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Rockville Superior Court on Sept. 16.