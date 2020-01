South Windsor police have arrested a man accused of stealing nearly $17,000 from a local soccer club.

Police said Robert Malloy was hired by the South Windsor Soccer Club in May 2019 to install an indoor turf field. The club paid $16,671 for the field, but Malloy never started the work.

According to police, the club canceled their contract with Malloy in August, expecting Malloy to return the money, but he never did.

Malloy was charged with larceny and embezzlement.