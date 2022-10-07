Man Dead After Being Struck in New Milford

A 64-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in New Milford Thursday night. Police said the driver left the scene and they have identified the person.

Police officers, firefighters and medics responded to the area of 177 Danbury Road at 9:25 p.m. and found the man who had been struck. Police said medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators that the driver who hit the man left the scene.

Patrol officers found the suspected vehicle at a nearby apartment complex and identified the driver, police said.

