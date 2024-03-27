Man dead after being hit by car on Berlin Turnpike in Meriden

A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a car on the Berlin Turnpike in Meriden, police said.

The police department said they were called to the area on 1939 North Broad Street, also known as the Berlin Turnpike, for a reported pedestrian crash.

Police said a man was found in the road unconscious, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Specific information about the crash wasn't immediately available. No arrests have been made.

The turnpike is shut down while police investigate. Troopers said they also blocked off all traffic from getting onto the Berlin Turnpike in the area of the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 203-630-6201.