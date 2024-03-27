meriden

Man dead after being hit by car on Berlin Turnpike in Meriden

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a car on the Berlin Turnpike in Meriden, police said.

The police department said they were called to the area on 1939 North Broad Street, also known as the Berlin Turnpike, for a reported pedestrian crash.

Police said a man was found in the road unconscious, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Specific information about the crash wasn't immediately available. No arrests have been made.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The turnpike is shut down while police investigate. Troopers said they also blocked off all traffic from getting onto the Berlin Turnpike in the area of the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 203-630-6201.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

meriden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us