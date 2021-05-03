Southington

Man Dies After Crash in Southington

Southington Police Department1
NBCConnecticut.com

A man has died after crashing into a fence in Southington just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Police said a puppy that was in the truck appears to be OK.

Police said James Dicaprio, 73, was driving a GMC Sierra pickup in the area of 1244 Meriden Ave. at 1:58 p.m. when he went off the road, over the lawn and hit a chain link fence, then his truck stopped against an oil truck.

James was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

A 6-month-old Doberman that was in the truck did not appear to be hurt and Southington Animal Control took it. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Ryan Lair at (860) 621-0101 or email rlair@southingtonpolice.org.

