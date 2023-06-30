Man dies after early morning crash on I-95 in Greenwich

Connecticut State Police said a man died after an early morning crash on Interstate 95 in Greenwich on Friday.

Troopers were called to I-95 North in the area of exit 5 for a reported motor vehicle accident. Investigators said a car traveling northbound drifted into the right shoulder and struck a metal beam guardrail.

The car then veered across all lanes of traffic and hit the concrete median barrier. Police said the car spun out and came to a stop in front of a car traveling southbound, causing the two cars to crash head-on.

The driver of the initial vehicle was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police identified him as 46-year-old Colin Kennedy of Stamford.

The other driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Collin Baker by email at collin.baker@ct.gov.