Man Dies After Getting Shot While on Back Porch of Waterbury Home: PD

A man has died after he was shot while talking with a friend on the back porch of a home in Waterbury on Friday night.

Police were called to a home on Madison Street around 10:30 p.m. after getting a report that someone was shot.

According to investigators, a 38-year-old man and his friend were on the back porch of a home talking when they heard one gunshot and the man fell to the floor.

Police said the man's friend checked on him, saw a bleeding wound to his back and called 911.

The man was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital by ambulance to be treated for a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said. He was later pronounced dead, authorities added.

The man's identity is pending confirmation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office and notification of his next of kin, investigators said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (203) 574-6941. Information can be left anonymously via CrimeStoppers at (203) 755-1234.