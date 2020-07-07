Man Dies After Maserati Crash, Fire in Stamford

A man has died after he crashed a Maserati he was driving and it caught on fire in Stamford last month. Police said he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Officers were called to Westhill Road and Westover Road around 8:10 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, after getting a report of a crash that resulted in the vehicle catching on fire.

According to police, a 2016 Maserati being driven by 22-year-old Diego Ubillus, of Stamford, was traveling westbound on Westhill Road near Westover Street when it crossed over to the wrong side of the road, left the road and traveled along the curb line.

While traveling along the curb line, investigators said the vehicle went through portions of several front yards and hit several mailboxes before hitting a tree and bursting into flames in the middle of Westhill Road.

Officers said Ubillus suffered extensive burns and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital Burn Unit after his initial treatment at Stamford Hospital.

On Monday, investigators said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner notified them that Ubillus had succumbed to his injuries and had died at Bridgeport Hospital.

Two passengers that were in the vehicle, both of Stamford, suffered burns and other injuries in the crash, police said. They are both recovering from their injuries.

Investigators said excessive speed is a contributing factor in the crash.

Police also said they performed tests on Ubillus's blood on the night of the crash that indicate he was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and he was well above the legal limit.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.