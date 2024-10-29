Man dies days after being shot in Bridgeport

A man who was in critical condition after being shot in Bridgeport last week has died.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Goddard Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 20, around 11:20 a.m. for a report of someone shot in the street.

There, officers found 22-year-old Jahseim Cherry, of New Haven, with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was transported to the hospital and was initially listed in critical condition.

On Tuesday, police said Cherry had passed away from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jeffrey Holtz at (203) 581-5293 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.