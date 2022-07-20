Man Dies Days After Medical Episode While in Manchester PD Custody

A New York man died days after he was found unresponsive in a cell while in Manchester police custody and the Office of the Inspector General is investigating his death.

Manchester police arrested Joseph Torrice on July 8 and he was found unresponsive on July 10, while still in Manchester Police Department custody, according to the office of the Inspector General.

Officials said police provided aid to Torrice until members of the fire department arrived and he was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was being treated in the intensive care unit until he died on July 18.

The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating and an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is pending.

Torrice, whose last known residence was in Dutchess County, New York, was arrested on charges of interfering with police, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and had an extraditable warrant out of Dutchess County, New York on charges of burglary and larceny, according to the office of the Inspector General.