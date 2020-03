Police have arrested a man who shot and killed a 21-year-old in Hartford Thursday night.

Hartford resident Diomar Mendoza was arrested following a verbal altercation with 21-year-old Andre Keene, according to police.

Keene was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and was later pronounced dead.

Mendoza faces charges including murder and possession of a pistol without a permit, according to police.

Mendoza is being held on a $1 million bond.