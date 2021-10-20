Man Facing New Charges in Multi-Town Shooting Rampage

A man who was previously charged with firing gunshots at several places in Southington and at the State Capitol over Memorial Day weekend has been arrested in connection to more shots fired incidents in Bristol and Southington.

Investigators said 75-year-old Floyd Gollnick, of Southington, was arrested by warrant on Tuesday for charges including criminal mischief, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and breach of peace. At the time the warrant was issued, Gollnick was in the custody of the Connecticut Dept. of Corrections.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Sunday, May 30. Officers were called to Crowley RV on Barber Street after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found several bullet holes in the windows to the business. The business was closed at the time of the shooting and no injuries were reported.

Shortly after, a similar shots fired incident happened in Southington.

A 74-year-old Plantsville man is accused of firing gunshots at multiple locations in Southington, including a home and a healthcare facility, on Sunday, according to Southington police.

Police in Southington have been investigating at least seven incidents in which gunshots were fired at several locations in town. The locations included homes, a church and a healthcare facility and investigators said the locations seem to have been targeted.

Gollnick was previously arrested for some of the Southington shots fired incidents.

He is also now facing new charges in connection to some of the shots fired incidents in Southington. The new charges are for a home and Hartford HealthCare building that Gollnick allegedly shot at.

Police say bullet holes found at the State Capitol on Tuesday morning are connected to several shooting incidents in Southington over the weekend.

When police were called to investigate an alarm call at the Hartford HealthCare Group building on Meriden Ave on Sunday, May 30, officers said they found a black Chevrolet Silverado parked behind the office and saw a man who matched the description of the suspect from the earlier shooting in Bristol.

The man, who was later identified as Gollnick, was outside of his vehicle holding a long rifle and shots could be heard being fired, authorities said. After the shots, police said Gollnick drove onto Meriden Avenue and began a pursuit onto Old Turnpike Road and I-691.

His vehicle was later stopped on the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown and Gollnick was taken into custody. In the vehicle, police said they found a long rifle in his front passenger's seat.

For shooting at the house, Gollnick is facing new charges including criminal attempt at assault, unlawful discharge, reckless endangerment, criminal use of a fire arm and criminal mischief. He is facing additional charges of reckless endangerment, criminal use of a firearm, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and engaging in pursuit for the shooting at the Hartford HealthCare Group building and subsequent pursuit, according to police.

Bullet holes were found at the State Capitol in Hartford on Tuesday morning and Connecticut State Police said they have connected the case to several incidents of gunshots fired in Southington over Memorial Day weekend.

Gollnick was also previously arrested for allegedly firing gunshots at the State Capitol. Bullet holes were found at the State Capitol in Hartford on Tuesday, June 1.

State police said the State Police Central District Major Crimes Squad, along with State Capitol Police, were called in to investigate, determined that the shots were fired on Sunday, May 30, and that this case was directly related to the shots fired in Southington the same day, according to state police.

Investigators said in an arrest warrant that Gollnick and his vehicle could be seen on surveillance footage around the Capitol at the suspected time of the shooting. Gollnick was previously charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree reckless endangerment in connection for the shots fired at the Capitol.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing. Additional charges are expected to be added.