Suspect Charged With Firing Gunshots at State Capitol

Connecticut State Police have arrested a Plantsville man accused of shooting at the Connecticut Capitol over Memorial Day weekend.

State Police arrested 74-year-old Floyd Gollnick Tuesday. He is accused of firing several gunshots into the Capitol building on May 30. Police believe he was sitting in his car parked on Capitol Avenue when he fired.

No one was hurt. According to the arrest warrant, an employee discovered the bullet holes in windows on the south side of the building on June 1 and contacted police.

A few holes were visible in a light and glass doors of the building.

Investigators said in the arrest warrant that Gollnick and his vehicle can be seen on surveillance footage around the Capitol at the suspected time of the shooting.

Gollnick was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Gollnick was already incarcerated in connection with several incidents of gunshots fired in Southington over Memorial Day weekend. That case is ongoing.