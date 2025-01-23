Man arrested after falling asleep at the wheel with infant in car in Woodbury: PD

A man has been arrested after falling asleep at the wheel with an infant in the car in Woodbury Wednesday afternoon.

State police said they responded to the area of Joshua Hill and Tuttle roads around 3:10 p.m. after getting a report of a man slumped over the wheel of his car.

The vehicle was stopped at a stop sign, not moving and causing a traffic hazard for other drivers, according to police.

Troopers found the man unresponsive in the driver's seat with an infant in the back seat. The child was later determined to be six months old, according to authorities.

Police broke the passenger side front window, and the driver was ultimately arrested.

He was in possession of narcotic paraphernalia and was under the influence, troopers said.

The infant was returned to their legal guardian and is expected to be OK. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was made aware of the incident.

The driver faces charges including operation of a motor vehicle with a child passenger while under the influence, risk of injury to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released on a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.