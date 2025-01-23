Woodbury

Man arrested after falling asleep at the wheel with infant in car in Woodbury: PD

By Angela Fortuna

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A man has been arrested after falling asleep at the wheel with an infant in the car in Woodbury Wednesday afternoon.

State police said they responded to the area of Joshua Hill and Tuttle roads around 3:10 p.m. after getting a report of a man slumped over the wheel of his car.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The vehicle was stopped at a stop sign, not moving and causing a traffic hazard for other drivers, according to police.

Troopers found the man unresponsive in the driver's seat with an infant in the back seat. The child was later determined to be six months old, according to authorities.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police broke the passenger side front window, and the driver was ultimately arrested.

He was in possession of narcotic paraphernalia and was under the influence, troopers said.

The infant was returned to their legal guardian and is expected to be OK. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was made aware of the incident.

Local

Enfield 20 mins ago

Enfield town council disbands DEI committee. Mayor says it ‘imploded'

Connecticut 49 mins ago

Group pushes to expand renters' rights in Connecticut

The driver faces charges including operation of a motor vehicle with a child passenger while under the influence, risk of injury to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released on a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.

This article tagged under:

Woodbury
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us