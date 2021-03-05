meriden

Man Found Dead in Meriden Apartment as Police Investigated Possible Drug Overdose

Meriden police are investigating the discovery of a dead man inside a home on Olive Street on Friday morning.

Officers were called around 7 a.m. by medical personnel who had responded to the apartment for a possible drug overdose or seizure. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, but the medical crews at the scene told police there appeared to be suspicious circumstances in the apartment.

Police responded to the hospital to begin an investigation, but then receieved a second call about a man who was possibly dead at the same apartment. Officers went to the Olive Street home and found the man dead in a bedroom.

Detectives were called to the apartment to investigate, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Visconti at (203) 630-6252.

