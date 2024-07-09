New Canaan

Man found dead in New Canaan after missing persons report

Police Generic Police Lights Camden
NBC10

Police searching for a missing man found him dead in a wooded area in New Canaan early Tuesday morning.

New Canaan police were asked to assist Stamford police late Monday in a missing persons case of a Stamford man, according to police.

The man was last seen working at a house under renovation in New Canaan, police said.

Officers found the man dead in a wooded area. Police have not released the man's identity or said where in New Canaan he was found.

Police are investigating the death and have also contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Police said there is no danger to the public.

