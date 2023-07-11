Cape Cod

Conn. man dead after hit-and-run on Cape Cod

The man was identified as 59-year-old Jeffrey Richardson, from Brookfield, Connecticut

Police on Cape Cod are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on Monday night.

Officers in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, were called shortly after 9:30 p.m. to a report that a man was lying on Route 6. The man was found unresponsive and bleeding from his head, police said.

First responders performed CPR on the man and took him to Cape Cod Hospital. He died on Tuesday, police said, identifying him as 59-year-old Jeffrey Richardson, from Brookfield, Connecticut.

Police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to call 508-349-3702 — police asked anyone with information about a vehicle with damage to the passenger side, including that mirror, to reach out.

The incident is still under investigation.

