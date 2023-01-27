Man Gets Prison Sentence in Connection to 2020 Deadly Shooting

A New Haven man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of a 21-year-old in July 2020, according to the Office of the State's Attorney.

State officials said Lamar Nalley received his prison sentence on Wednesday.

Court documents show that Khalil Abdul-Hakeem was shot and killed in a gas station parking lot. Nalley was arrested in connection to his death, police said.

Nalley fired a single gunshot into Abdul-Hakeem's vehicle, hitting him in the chest at close range, according to court documents.

Authorities said Nalley pleaded guilty to manslaughter, criminal possession of a firearm and three counts of tampering with a witness. His prison sentence will be followed by five years of probation.