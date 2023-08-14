Man has serious injuries after hit-and-run in Haddam: police

A 27-year-old Higganum man person has serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Haddam Friday night, according to state police.

State police said a driver in a black SUV hit another vehicle that was heading south on Route 154 around 9:38 p.m. and left the scene, heading south on Route 154.

The driver who remained at the scene had serious injuries and was flown to Hartford Hospital, state police said.

State police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call state police Troop F.

