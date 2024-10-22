Bridgeport

Man in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Bridgeport

A man is in critical condition after he was struck by an SUV in Bridgeport on Monday night.

Police responded to Pequonnock Street near Park Avenue around 9:43 p.m. after receiving calls that a man was on the ground and couldn’t move and the driver who hit him was at the scene.

AMR and Bridgeport Fire provided medical assistance to the man, who had serious injuries, and he was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Officials said a 59-year-old man was driving a 2011 silver Acura MDX, heading west on Pequonnock Street, and struck a man who was trying to cross the street.

Police said the man who was struck has not been identified. He appears to be in his 60s.

The driver of the Acura and his 25-year-old passenger were not injured, police said.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Officer A. Orum at (203) 576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police TIPS hotline at (203) 576-TIPS.

Officer A. Orum can also be reached by email at Andrew.Orum@bridgeportct.gov.

