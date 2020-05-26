Man Hit, Tried to Drown Woman in New Canaan: Police

New Canaan police have arrested a man who was accused of hitting a woman with his car, trying to drag her into his vehicle, then attempting to drown her.

Police said they responded to Valley Road just after 4 p.m. on Memorial Day and found a woman sitting on the ground with three witnesses around her.

The victim told police that she was walking and a stranger in a red Honda Civic passed her several times. She thought he might be lost and remembered the license plate letters.

Then the man, identified as Mynor Romeo Alvarado-Canahui, 31, of Norwalk, hit the woman with his vehicle and she struck her head on the windshield, police said.

After hitting the victim, Alvarado tried to put her in the back of his car and that's when a struggle happened, police said.

They said Alvarado then dragged the victim down an embankment to a river, where he put her head underwater and tried to drown her, police and he didn’t release her until witnesses yelled at him.

The victim and Alvarado walked up the embankment to Valley Road and police took him into custody.

An ambulance responded to take the victim to Norwalk Hospital.

Alvarado was charged with kidnapping in the first degree, assault in the first degree anb criminal attempted murder. Bond was set at $500,000.

Anyone with information should call Sergeant Peter Condos of the New Canaan Police Department at 203- 594–3522.

Witnesses who were in the area of Valley Road or the surrounding streets on May 25 between 2 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. and saw a red Honda Civic should also call New Canaan police.