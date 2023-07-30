Man injured in boating accident in Old Saybrook

A man was injured in a boating accident in Old Saybrook on Saturday night.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the local fire department and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to the boating accident.

According to DEEP, a boat carrying a man and a woman hit a jetty.

The man was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Authorities have not released details on the extent of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.