An investigation is underway in East Hartford after police say a man was shot.

It occurred during the evening hours near the corner of Park Avenue and Garden Street.

Police say they had initially responded to the area of the intersection after receiving a report that shots had been fired.

The man's injuries are considered serious in nature.

Investigators continue to work to determine what led up to the shooting.