Man re-arrested for voyeurism after police find child porn at his workplace in Guilford

A man has been arrested on voyeurism charges after being taken into custody last week when police found child pornography at his workplace, police said.

Police arrested Barna Lengyel, 53, of Wallingford, for voyeurism after investigating a harassment complaint filed against him by an employee.

During their investigation, police discovered a camera in the employee's bedroom. According to police, the employee and Lengyel were dating, and he was paying the employee's family in exchange for that relationship.

Authorities said Lengyel was also allegedly in possession of an intimate photo that was taken at his workplace without the employee's knowledge. He was initially arrested Friday after police found child pornography at a restaurant he works at.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On Friday, officers executed a search warrant at Amarone's Restaurant and seized several items that appeared to depict child porn.

Lengyel was initially charged with first-degree child pornography charges. He now faces additional charges including voyeurism, stalking, risk of injury to a minor, and more. He was held on a total $750,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-453-8061.