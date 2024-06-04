Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for attack of Rep. Maryam Khan

The man who pleaded guilty to assaulting Rep. Maryam Khan last June was sentenced to 5 years in prison on Tuesday in Hartford.

“I”m glad that this has come to a close, I look forward to putting this behind me and moving forward,” said Rep. Maryam Khan.

“No one can read the statement that was prepared by the representative without appreciating and almost feeling how terrifying this event must have been,” the Judge said.

On Tuesday, Andrey Desmond was sentenced to five years in prison with 15 years of special parole as well as a standing protection order for attacking Rep. Maryam Khan outside the XL Center in Hartford in June 2023.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Provide Mr. Desmond with the supervision that he needs within the community so that the community will be safe and that Mr. Desmond will comply with any medication treatment that is ordered by the court,” said Khan’s attorney.

Desmond pleaded guilty to charges of attempted sexual assault, strangulation and risk of injury to a minor earlier this spring.

“He is so sorry that he caused pain. He had totally decompensated, his schizophrenia had taken over,” said Desmond’s attorney during the hearing.

Desmond’s attorney cited Desmond’s extensive history of mental health issues, saying he was extremely regretful of his actions.

“I just wanted to say that the events that happened were out of my control. I didn’t have any self control,” Desmond said to the courtroom.

After the hearing, Rep. Khan said the case overall displays some of the shortcomings in the mental health system.

“Unfortunately, this is a result of some of those lacks so I’m glad to be in a position to have the ability to be able to do some stuff about that,” Rep. Khan said.