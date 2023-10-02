Man sentenced to 70 years in prison for killing Stonington woman in front of her kid

A Stonington man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison after he killed a 41-year-old woman in 2019, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

Police said Brandia Irvin was stabbed to death at a home at a home on Mechanic Street in the Pawcatuck section of town on Nov. 30. She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and later died of her injuries.

The suspect, 47-year-old Carlton Henderson, was arrested in Norwich after the killing.

On Monday, officials announced that Henderson has been sentenced to 70 years in prison. According to evidence introduced at trial, Irvin's son was present as she was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife.

Henderson fled, but was taken into custody several days later. Irvin died of her injuries the following day.

"Although the conviction of Mr. Henderson can never replace the life that he took or the trauma that he caused, this office hopes that this sentence will bring some peace to the family of Ms. Irvin," State's Attorney Paul Narducci said.

Henderson and Irvin lived in the same apartment. Police did not release details on the exact relationship between the two.