Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for murder of gospel singer in Woodbridge

A man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for the murder of Rondell Atkinson, a gospel singer whose body was left in an athletic field in Woodbridge in June 2021.

On May 30 of this year, a jury found Rickey Traynham, 29, guilty of murder, felony murder, robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, according to New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle Jr.

Federal officials said Traynham shot Atkinson during a robbery at the Pease Road Playground in Woodbridge on June 7, 2021. A jogger found Atkinson’s body the next day.

During trial, the judge noted that Atkinson, who was begging for his life, "prayed in the dark in a children's park" while Traynham shot him "without mercy or hesitation."

Federal officials said Traynham was implicated in the murder when Jorden Rudel confessed his involvement in the robbery to multiple family members who testified at the trial. He was found in possession of the two murder weapons when police arrested him on July 11, 2021.

Traynham also was convicted of criminal possession of a firearm and a pistol without a permit in a separate proceeding that was tried before the court.

The Woodbridge Police Department, FBI and Connecticut State Police investigated the case.