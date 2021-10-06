Police Make 2nd Arrest in Killing of Man Found Dead at Woodbridge Athletic Field

Woodbridge police have arrested a second man accused of killing 33-year-old Rondell Atkinson and leaving his body at an athletic field, officials said.

Atkinson, of West Haven, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Officials said they arrested 26-year-old Ricky Traynham, of New Haven, on Wednesday.

Back in July, police arrested another suspect, 24-year-old Jorden Rudel in connection with this crime. He remains in custody on a $2 million bond.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of 33-year-old Rondell Atkinson, of West Haven, who was found shot to death in Woodbridge Tuesday morning.

A jogger found Atkinson's body on the property of the Pease Road Playground and Alegi Athletic Fields around 6 a.m. on June 7, according to police. Investigators believe Atkinson went to the park with Traynham and Rudel, who then robbed him, shot him multiple times and fled in his car.

Traynham was charged with felony murder, murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a large-capacity magazine. Police said he has been incarcerated since July 11, when he was arrested after being found with Atkinson's vehicle.

He was arraigned on these charges Wednesday and is being held on a $2 million bond.