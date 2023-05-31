Man Found Guilty in Murder of Gospel Singer in Woodbridge

A jury has found a man guilty of the murder of Rondell Atkinson, a gospel singer whose body was left in an athletic field in Woodbridge in June 2021.

A jury found Rickey Traynham guilty on Tuesday of murder, felony murder, robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, according to the New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle Jr.

Traynham also was convicted of criminal possession of a firearm and a pistol without a permit in a separate proceeding that was tried before the court.

Federal officials said Traynham shot Atkinson during a robbery at the Pease Road Playground in Woodbridge on June 7, 2021.

A jogger found Atkinson’s body the next day.

Federal officials said Traynham was implicated in the murder when Jorden Rudel confessed his involvement in the robbery to multiple family members who testified at the trial.

Traynham also was found in possession of the two murder weapons when police arrested him on July 11, 2021.

Traynham is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2 in New Haven Superior Court.