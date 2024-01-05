Windsor Locks

Man sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison for killing high schooler in Windsor Locks

Pesci Park in Windsor Locks
A man has been sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison after killing a teen in Windsor Locks in June 2020, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

Authorities said 26-year-old Daniel Baez was arrested following the shooting death of 16-year-old Elijah Ortega. Officers said 18-year-old Sydney Witchard helped facilitate the meeting between Ortega and Baez.

Baez allegedly shot and killed Ortega at Pesci Park in Windsor Locks on June 24, 2020, according to police. Ortega was a member of the Windsor Locks High School basketball team.

Investigators said Witchard was with Baez at the time of the killing and that she intentionally obstructed police efforts to locate Baez after the crime.

Witchard was taken into custody in West Columbia, South Carolina after detectives contacted the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office to ask that she be apprehended. She was charged with second-degree hindering prosecution.

Officials said Baez was found guilty on Nov. 6. He was sentenced to a total of 48 years in prison on Jan. 5.

Baez was arrested for murder, criminal possession and use of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

"This is another case of senseless gun violence devastating communities and families,” State’s Attorney Sharmese Walcott said. “I hope this sentence brings some measure of peace to the victim's family and loved ones. Their pain was palpable throughout this arduous process."

