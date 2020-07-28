Suspect Tied to Windsor Locks Murder Investigation Returned to CT to Face Charges

A suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Windsor Locks has been extradited back to Connecticut from South Carolina, Windsor Locks police confirmed Tuesday.

Officers said 18-year-old Sydney Witchard helped facilitate the meeting between the victim, Elijah Ortega and the murder suspect, 22-year-old Daniel Phillip Baez.

Baez is accused of shooting Ortega at Pesci Park in Windsor Locks on June 24, according to police.

Investigators said Witchard was with Baez at the time of the killing and that she intentionally obstructed police efforts to locate Baez after the crime.

Windsor Locks Police

Witchard was taken into custody in West Columbia, South Carolina after detectives contacted the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office to ask that she be apprehended.

Police said Witchard, who is facing a charge of second-degree hindering prosecution was held on a $45,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Baez faces charges including murder, criminal possession and use of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit. He is being held on a $1.25 million bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on September 29.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Locks police at 860-627-1461.