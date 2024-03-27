Man seriously injured in Groton assault has died: police

Police said a man that was seriously injured in an assault in Groton earlier this week has now died.

Officers were called to Poquonnock Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Monday. A man in his 40s was found unconscious on the ground in the parking lot of what appears to be Stonington Institute, which is an addiction recovery center.

Authorities said the man was airlifted to the hospital with serious head injuries. He was pronounced dead a day later.

Groton police has identified the man as 46-year-old Gerson Chiluisa, of Bridgeport. He died shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Chiluisa died by homicide from a blunt force injury to the head.

A 31-year-old man was later taken into custody in front of a nearby business. Antwan Strickland, of Hartford, faces charges including first-degree assault and breach of peace.

Investigators said Strickland confronted Chiluisa and then hit him, causing him to fall to the ground. Strickland is being held on a $750,000 bond.

An arrest warrant states that Strickland had been kicked out of the nearly High Rock Inn after allegedly assaulting a resident there. He was waiting for a ride to go to Stonington Institute's substance treatment program, but he fled.

Strickland reported the incident to a safety officer at the inn and said, "I didn't mean to hit him that hard" before running off, the warrant reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712. The assault is under investigation.