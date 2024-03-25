Man has serious injuries after assault in Groton parking lot

Police said a man has serious injuries after an apparent assault in a parking lot in Groton on Monday.

Officers were called to Poquonnock Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. A man in his 40s was found unconscious on the ground in the parking lot of what appears to be Stonington Institute, which is an addiction recovery center.

Authorities said the man was airlifted to the hospital with serious head injuries.

A 31-year-old man was later taken into custody in front of a nearby business. Antwan Strickland, of Hartford, faces charges including first-degree assault and breach of peace.

Investigators said Strickland confronted the victim and then hit him, causing the man to fall to the ground.

Strickland is being held on a $750,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712. The assault is under investigation.