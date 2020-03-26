Man Shot at Drive-Thru in New Haven Has Died: Police

A 24-year-old man who was shot at a drive-thru in New Haven on Monday afternoon has died, according to police, and they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police identified the victim as Nathaniel Henry, of New Haven, and said he died on Wednesday evening.

Henry and another man were in a sport utility vehicle, stopped in the drive-thu lane of a restaurant at 75 Whalley Ave., Monday when a gunman in the parking lot shot into the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle fled onto Whalley Avenue, toward Broadway, where the vehicle overturned, and the shooter ran toward Sperry Street, police said.

Henry and the passenger in the SUV were both taken to the hospital and Henry died Wednesday, police said.



Detectives ask witnesses and anyone with information to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (1-866-888-8477). Tips can also be texted. Text “NHPD” plus your message to short code 274637 (CRIMES).

Henry is the victim of the second New Haven homicide of 2020.

On Feb. 23, 18-year-old Dashown Myers became the city’s first homicide victim of the year after a shooting at an apartment complex on Quinnipiac Avenue.