Man Shot Inside of Social Club in Hartford: PD

A man is injured after a shooting inside of a social club in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Officers said they were on patrol on Main Street near the West Indian Social Club around 1 a.m. when they were approached by someone who reported shots fired inside of the club.

Police immediately entered and evacuated the club. While inside, officers said they found a scene.

Shortly after, investigators said a man in his 20s arrived at an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.