Hartford

Man Shot Inside of Social Club in Hartford: PD

missile_arthouse_1200x675_887069763668.jpg

A man is injured after a shooting inside of a social club in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Officers said they were on patrol on Main Street near the West Indian Social Club around 1 a.m. when they were approached by someone who reported shots fired inside of the club.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Police immediately entered and evacuated the club. While inside, officers said they found a scene.

Shortly after, investigators said a man in his 20s arrived at an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Local

first alert weather 36 mins ago

Milder Temperatures, Rain to End the Weekend

kyle rittenhouse verdict 13 hours ago

BLM860 Marches at Capitol After Rittenhouse Verdict

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordshooting investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us