Man Shot Multiple Times in Hartford

A man was shot multiple times in Hartford on Monday night.

Officers were called to Fales Street around 11:15 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Detectives responded and have assumed the investigation. It remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.