Man Shot Multiple Times in Hartford

A man was taken to the hospital after getting shot multiple times in Hartford on Saturday and police are investigating.

Officers were called to Maple Avenue around 2 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they said they canvassed the area and found a scene.

Shortly after, authorities said a man in his 40s arrived to an area hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators have not released details about the man's condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

