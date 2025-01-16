Man struck by SUV while walking on I-95 in West Haven has died: police

A man who was hit by an SUV after walking onto Interstate 95 in West Haven on Wednesday afternoon has died, according to state police.

They said 41-year-old Suniel Michael Ross, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, ran from the southbound side of the highway, through the median and then walked onto the northbound side of the highway near exit 43 around 12:25 p.m. when he was struck.

A driver stopped quickly when Ross walked onto the highway and another driver who was in a 2010 Toyota RAV4 veered to avoid hitting the vehicle, but struck Ross, according to state police.

Ross was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died from the injuries, according to state police.

I-95 North was closed for several hours as troopers investigated.

Troop G is investigating and asks anyone who saw the crash or has video to call Trooper Farrow at 203-696-2500 or email rahiem.farrow@ct.gov.