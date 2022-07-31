Man Swinging Hatchet Arrested After Road Rage Incident in Wallingford: PD

Police have arrested a man who they said was swinging a hatchet at people after a road rage incident in Wallingford on Saturday.

Officers were called to the Redwood Flea Market on South Turnpike Road around 12 p.m. after getting a report of a fight in the road.

As police were responding, they said they learned a man, later identified as 33-year-old Charles Smith, of West Haven, was swinging at hatchet at people.

According to investigators, the first officer at the scene found Smith standing in the road, attempting to confront someone with a hatchet in his hand. The officer ordered Smith to drop the hatchet and get on the ground. Smith dropped the hatchet, but did not listen to the other commands.

Smith was placed into handcuffs and is facing charges including assault, breach of peace, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle. His bond was set at $2,500 and he is due in court on September 9.

Investigators said the incident started when Smith was backing into the road on South Turnpike Road into oncoming traffic and another driver beeped their horn at him, which caused him to become irate. Smith then drove his car around the other driver's car, slammed on the brakes, exited his car, ran towards the other driver and pulled the driver out of the car.

After, authorities said Smith went into the trunk of his car, got a hatchet and began to swing it at the other driver. Another person tried to disarm Smith, but police said the person wasn't able to and Smith also swung the hatchet at that person.

Smith then drove off at a high rate of speed only to return to try and re-engage with both people he previously swung the hatchet at, according to police. When Smith returned, police were able to arrest him.

Police urge residents to call them if they see someone committing traffic violations or trying to engage in a road rage incident.