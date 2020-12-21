new haven

Man Taken to Hospital After Crashing into New Haven Apartment Building: PD

A man was taken to the hospital after police said he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an apartment building in New Haven on Sunday night.

Police said the 28-year-old man was driving southbound on Quinnipiac Avenue around 7:45 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy roadway and crashed into a nearby apartment building.

The crash caused the vehicle to be lodged into the building and caused significant damage to the vehicle and the building, authorities added.

The man was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for a medical evaluation, police said. Officials did not release details on the man's injuries.

After an investigation and field sobriety check, investigators said the man was issued an infraction ticket for failing to drive in the proper lane.

Any witnesses who have not spoken to police can contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6316.

