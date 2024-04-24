Man armed with knife threatens drivers in Bridgeport: police

Police are investigating after a man allegedly used a knife to damage passing vehicles while standing in the middle of the street in Bridgeport.

Officers were called to the area of Harral and Lexington avenues just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man reportedly made threats while armed with a knife in plain view, according to police.

Emergency personnel were called in to treat a person with a cut to the hand.

Police are at the scene investigating. It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.