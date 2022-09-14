Man Told Police He Shot Girlfriend Who Tried to Stab Him: Police

A 36-year-old woman is dead after she was shot in Stamford. Police said the man who called 911 said his girlfriend tried to stab him and he shot her and he has been charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Police officers responded to an apartment at 116 Woodside Green at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday after Anthony Vines Jr., 40, called 911 and said his girlfriend tried to stab him and he shot her, police said.

Vines was found outside of the apartment building and did not resist officers or try to run, police said.

Stephanie Guirand was found in a bedroom and medics pronounced her dead at the scene, police said. She had been shot in the head. Police said they are investigating her death as a homicide.

Major Crime Investigators and Crime Scene Officers responded and several items, including a knife and a gun, were removed from the residence.

Police said Vines is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior conviction.

He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police are investigating and the assistant state’s attorney is assisting in the investigation.