Man wanted for murder in connection to Bridgeport's first homicide of 2025

Police are searching for a man wanted for murder in connection to the city's first homicide of 2025.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Lake Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot. Officers in the area found a man with gunshot wounds to his torso and hand.

The man was transported to the hospital and died of his injuries on Sunday morning, according to police. He has since been identified as 27-year-old Steven Vega, of Bridgeport.

Authorities believe there was a fight inside of a home on Lake Street that continued outside to the front steps of the single-family home. This is reportedly an isolated incident where the Vega knew his attacker.

Police said they are looking for 47-year-old Nelson Garcia in connection to Vega's death. Garcia is wanted for murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Garcia is described as being 5-foot 2-inches tall, is 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on Lake Street in Bridgeport. He is reportedly known to frequent the North End and West Side of Bridgeport.

If you see Garcia, you should call 911 immediately. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Elizabeth Santora at (203) 581-5291.