Man & Woman Found Dead in New Haven Home Being Investigated as Double Homicide

Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were found inside of a New Haven home on Sunday as a double homicide.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment on Winthrop Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. after a 911 caller reported finding two severely injured people inside of the home, according to police.

When crews arrived, the man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Their identities and causes of death have not been released.

Personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have removed the bodies from the home, police said.

Officers are continuing to hold a crime scene on Winthrop Avenue.

According to police, the deaths are being investigated as a double homicide. Authorities have not released information about who may be responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.