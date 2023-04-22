Manchester House a Total Loss After Fire

Fire destroyed a house in Manchester Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the home on Woodbridge Street just before 1 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from the garage, according to fire officials.

The fire also spread to the house itself and sparked a brush fire behind the home as well.

The flames were so intense that a house next door sustained heat damage, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control after about an hour, but the home was determined to be a total loss.

No one was injured.

Three people living in the home have been displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.