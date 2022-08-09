Manchester Man Accused of Leading $5 Million Lottery, Romance Scam Sentenced to 14 Years

A Manchester man who was accused of being the leader of a lottery and romance scheme that federal officials said stole millions of dollars from hundreds of people has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

Between August 2015 and March 2020 Farouq Fasasi, 28, of Manchester, and others ran the schemes that defrauded more than 200 victims across the country of more than $5 million, including a Connecticut victim who lost more than $1 million, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Federal officials said many of the victims were elderly and some victims lost their life savings.

Fasasi and others lived together for a time at a residence on Sherman Avenue in New Haven, which is where many packages with cash, checks and money orders from victims were delivered, according to the U.S. Attorney.

On Feb. 15, Fasasi was found guilty of multiple charges stemming from this scheme.

A judge ordered him to pay restitution in the amount $5.9 million. Fasasi was ordered to report to prison on Sept. 21.

National Elder Fraud Hotline

The Justice Department has set up a National Elder Fraud Hotline to provide services to seniors who might be victims of financial fraud.

The hotline’s toll-free number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311). For more information, please visit. https://ovc.ojp.gov/program/stop-elder-fraud/providing-help-restoring-hope.