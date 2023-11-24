Manchester Road Race holds annual blood drive on Black Friday

The running has ceased and the streets are back open after thousands of people turned out for the Manchester Road Race on Thanksgiving.

However, the race isn't officially over until hundreds of pints of blood are collected.

It's been like this for the past 37 years. The tradition began in 1986. It's called the Ray Crothers Blood Drive, where the Manchester Road Race sponsored a blood drive to give back to the community in a time where it is needed most.

"The need for blood is constant. Every two seconds, somebody in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion," said Alissa Haight Aguda with the American Red Cross of Connecticut. "Blood donations usually decrease during the holidays."

Over the past 37 years, the Manchester Road Race, along with this community, has donated about 7,886 pints of blood. In 2022, 364 pints of blood were donated which race officials say supported 1,092 patients.

The event is named after Ray Crothers. He was a popular runner who won the championship in three different divisions. He first won in 1965 and competed in the race for 43 years.

"He didn't miss one race, except for the one when he was deployed," said Roxanne Ringuette, Crothers' sister-in-law.

Crothers died from cancer in 2008, but the blood drive continues in his honor.

"Ray meant a lot to the running community. He owned the Run-In in Rocky Hill and the Manchester Road Race was one of his favorite things," she said.

Crothers' story has inspired family members like Ringuette and her husband Kevin to donate as much blood as they can.

"It was his life. He just loved running and like Roxanne said he was an All-American runner and we're here to donate blood. We donate blood every 56 days," Kevin said.

The goal for the 2023 blood drive is to get 400 pints of blood. This will help the organization to surpass their goal of 8,000 pints donated in total.

All donors receive a Manchester Road Race t-shirt.

The drive is being held at Manchester High School at 134 East Middle Turnpike from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted.